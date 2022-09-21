International

FIFA World Cup 2022: Denmark fixtures in Qatar, schedule, match timings, where to watch

Denmark enjoyed an almost perfect qualifying campaign where it played 10 matches, winning nine, losing one and scoring 30 goals in its run to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Team Sportstar
21 September, 2022 18:43 IST
21 September, 2022 18:43 IST
All eyes will be on Denmark’s Christian Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest against Finland in the European Championship in 2021, when he returned to his national team and scored goals against Netherlands and Serbia in consecutive matches.

All eyes will be on Denmark's Christian Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest against Finland in the European Championship in 2021, when he returned to his national team and scored goals against Netherlands and Serbia in consecutive matches.

Denmark, which reached the Round of 16 in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, will be playing its sixth World Cup in Qatar. It is contesting successive World Cups for the second time in history. The last time Denmark played successive World Cups was in the 1998 and the 2002 editions.

Denmark qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2022 after finishing as the winner of UEFA Group F. It will play its first match against Tunisia.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw: Group guide

Players like Simon Kjaer and Andres Christensen will provide stability in the backline while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will be an important presence in midfield and will look to create chances for the forwards like Martin Braithwaite, Jonas Wind and Yussuf Poulsen.

Denmark enjoyed an almost perfect qualifying campaign for Qatar 2022, where it played 10 matches and won nine, while losing one. It scored 30 goals and conceded just three.

Manager: Kasper Hjulmand

Denmark's World Cup record:

PlayedWonDrewLostGFGA
209563026

When is Denmark playing in the world cup?

  • ⦿ November 22 – Denmark vs Tunisia – 6:30 PM – Education City Stadium
  • ⦿ November 26 – France vs Denmark – 9:30 PM – Stadium 974
  • ⦿ November 30 – Australia vs Denmark – 8:30 PM – Al Janoub Stadium
Where can I watch Denmark’s matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022?
FIFA World Cup will be live telecast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD in India.
Where can I live stream Denmark’s matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022?
FIFA World Cup 2022 will be live streamed on VOOT Select and JioTV.

