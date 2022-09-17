International

FIFA World Cup 2022: England fixtures in Qatar, schedule, match timings, where to watch

England has never had a dearth of talent in recent editions of the World Cup and will look to continue its form after finishing second in the European Championship.

17 September, 2022
Harry Kane, the second highest goal scorer for England, will be the leading force in attack for the Three Lions in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Harry Kane, the second highest goal scorer for England, will be the leading force in attack for the Three Lions in the FIFA World Cup 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Gareth Southgate’s England will open its campaign against Iran, where the Three Lions will be the favourites to win.

England enjoyed an undefeated qualifying campaign to the World Cup, which extended its run of matches without a defeat in World Cup qualifying to 31 consecutive games.

The country qualified for the World Cup after topping UEFA Group I.

Boasting world-class players like Harry Kane, Jack Grealish, Declan Rice, Trent Alexander-Arnold, John Stones and Kyle Walker, England will be one of the contenders to win the title even though it won its last and only title way back in 1966.

The team also has the chance to hit the milestone of scoring its 100th goal in the World Cup, with its current tally at 91.

Manager:  Gareth Southgate

England's World Cup record:

PlayedWonDrewLostGFGA
692921199164

When is England playing in the world cup?

  • ⦿ November 21 – England vs Iran – 6:30 PM – Khalifa International Stadium
  • ⦿ November 26 – England vs USA – 12:30 AM – Al Bayt Stadium
  • ⦿ November 30 – Wales vs England – 12:30 AM – Al Rayyan Stadium
Where can I watch England’s matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022?
FIFA World Cup will be live telecast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD in India.
Where can I live stream England’s matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022?
FIFA World Cup 2022 will be live streamed on VOOT Select and JioTV.

