Iran will be making its third successive FIFA World Cup appearance and its sixth overall after making its debuti in 1978. It will play its opening fixture against England.

🇮🇷🤩 Watching the next generation follow in your footsteps!



IR Iran's #WorldCup legends have a sixth qualification to celebrate#WCQ | #WorldCuppic.twitter.com/iaFMizgD0P — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 27, 2022

Dragan Skocic’s team had a solid qualifying campaign where they won 14 out of the 18 matches they played. It qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2022, after winning the AFC Third Round Group A.

Players like Sardar Azmoun and Alireza Jahanbakhsh will be looking to spearhead the forward line while Majid Hosseini will undertake the responsibility of stabilising the backline.

Iran has never made it out of the group stage in its World Cup history. However, in 2018, the team recorded its highest ever points tally (4) after securing a 1-0 win against Morocco (only second win in World cup history after a 2-1 win against the USA in 1998) and a 1-1 draw against Portugal.

Manager: Dragon Skocic

Iran's World Cup record:

Played Won Drew Lost GF GA 15 2 4 9 9 24

When is Iran playing in the world cup?

⦿ November 21 – England vs Iran – 6:30 PM – Khalifa International Stadium

⦿ November 25 – Wales vs Iran – 3:30 PM – Al Rayyan Stadium

⦿ November 30 – Iran vs USA – 12:30 AM – Al Thumama Stadium