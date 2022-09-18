International

FIFA World Cup 2022: Iran fixtures in Qatar, schedule, match timings, where to watch

Team Sportstar
18 September, 2022 19:09 IST
Alireza Jahan Bakhsh (L) and Sardar Azmoun and Mehdi Taremi will be some of the players to watch out for, from Iran in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Iran will be making its third successive FIFA World Cup appearance and its sixth overall after making its debuti in 1978. It will play its opening fixture against England. 

Dragan Skocic’s team had a solid qualifying campaign where they won 14 out of the 18 matches they played. It qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2022, after winning the AFC Third Round Group A. 

Players like Sardar Azmoun and Alireza Jahanbakhsh will be looking to spearhead the forward line while Majid Hosseini will undertake the responsibility of stabilising the backline.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw: Group guide

Iran has never made it out of the group stage in its World Cup history. However, in 2018, the team recorded its highest ever points tally (4) after securing a 1-0 win against Morocco (only second win in World cup history after a 2-1 win against the USA in 1998) and a 1-1 draw against Portugal.

Manager:  Dragon Skocic

Iran's World Cup record:

PlayedWonDrewLostGFGA
15249924

When is Iran playing in the world cup?

  • ⦿ November 21 – England vs Iran – 6:30 PM – Khalifa International Stadium
  • ⦿ November 25 – Wales vs Iran – 3:30 PM – Al Rayyan Stadium
  • ⦿ November 30 – Iran vs USA – 12:30 AM – Al Thumama Stadium
Where can I watch Iran’s matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022?
FIFA World Cup will be live telecast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD in India.
Where can I live stream Iran’s matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022?
FIFA World Cup 2022 will be live streamed on VOOT Select and JioTV.

