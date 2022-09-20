Mexico will be competing in its 17th World Cup. Only Brazil, Germany, Italy and Argentina have made more appearances in the tournament. It will open its World Cup 2022 campaign against Poland.

Mexico qualified for the tournament after finishing as the runner-up in the CONCACAF Third Round qualifying phase.

Mexico has impactful players with the likes of Raul Jimenez, Hirving Lozano, Hector Herrera and Giovani Dos Santos, which makes the country a favourite to qualify from Group B.

Mexico has qualified from its group in each of the last seven editions of the FIFA World Cup (1994-2018). Only Brazil has achieved the same feat.

The El Tri had a decent qualifying campaign. Out of the 14 matches they played, they won eight, drew four and lost two.

Manager: Gerardo Daniel "Tata" Martino

Mexico's World Cup record:

Played Won Drew Lost GF GA 57 16 14 27 60 98

When is Mexico playing in the world cup?

⦿ November 22 – Mexico vs Poland – 9:30 PM – Stadium 974

November 22 – Mexico vs Poland – 9:30 PM – Stadium 974 ⦿ November 27 – Argentina vs Mexico – 12:30 AM – Lusail Stadium

November 27 – Argentina vs Mexico – 12:30 AM – Lusail Stadium ⦿ December 1 – Saudi Arabia vs Mexico – 12:30 AM – Lusail Stadium