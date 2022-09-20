International

FIFA World Cup 2022: Mexico fixtures in Qatar, schedule, match timings, where to watch

Mexico has qualified from its group in each of the last seven editions of the FIFA World Cup and qualified for Qatar 2022 after finishing as the runner-up in the CONCACAF Third Round qualifying phase.

Team Sportstar
20 September, 2022 19:00 IST
20 September, 2022 19:00 IST
Raul Jimenez, who has impressed with the Premier League side, Wolves, will be one of the attacking pivots for Mexico in Qatar 2022.

Raul Jimenez, who has impressed with the Premier League side, Wolves, will be one of the attacking pivots for Mexico in Qatar 2022. | Photo Credit: JAYNE KAMIN-ONCEA

Mexico has qualified from its group in each of the last seven editions of the FIFA World Cup and qualified for Qatar 2022 after finishing as the runner-up in the CONCACAF Third Round qualifying phase.

Mexico will be competing in its 17th World Cup. Only Brazil, Germany, Italy and Argentina have made more appearances in the tournament. It will open its World Cup 2022 campaign against Poland.

Mexico qualified for the tournament after finishing as the runner-up in the CONCACAF Third Round qualifying phase.

Mexico has impactful players with the likes of Raul Jimenez, Hirving Lozano, Hector Herrera and Giovani Dos Santos, which makes the country a favourite to qualify from Group B.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw: Group guide

Mexico has qualified from its group in each of the last seven editions of the FIFA World Cup (1994-2018). Only Brazil has achieved the same feat.

The El Tri had a decent qualifying campaign. Out of the 14 matches they played, they won eight, drew four and lost two.

Manager: Gerardo Daniel "Tata" Martino

Mexico's World Cup record:

PlayedWonDrewLostGFGA
571614276098

When is Mexico playing in the world cup?

  • ⦿ November 22 – Mexico vs Poland – 9:30 PM – Stadium 974
  • ⦿ November 27 – Argentina vs Mexico – 12:30 AM – Lusail Stadium
  • ⦿ December 1 – Saudi Arabia vs Mexico – 12:30 AM – Lusail Stadium
Where can I watch Mexico’s matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022?
FIFA World Cup will be live telecast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD in India.
Where can I live stream Mexico’s matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022?
FIFA World Cup 2022 will be live streamed on VOOT Select and JioTV.

Read more stories on International.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

EXPLAINER: What is the semi-automated offside technology being introduced at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Free sports hijabs: Finland's latest effort to boost diversity

Euro 2020: Hat-tricks in the European Championships

Slide shows

Famous city derbies in world football

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us