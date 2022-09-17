International

FIFA World Cup 2022: Netherlands fixtures in Qatar, schedule, match timings, where to watch

Netherlands holds the European record for the most FIFA World Cup qualifying goals having taken its overall tally to 329 with 33 goals in its campaign for Qatar 2022.

17 September, 2022 16:53 IST
Netherlands’ Memphis Depay will be one of the forwards to watch out for in Qatar 2022.

Netherlands’ Memphis Depay will be one of the forwards to watch out for in Qatar 2022. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Netherlands, with its rich footballing heritage, reached an absolute low after it failed to make the finals in the 2018 edition of the World Cup.

However, with the re-appointment of Louis Van Gaal, who led the team to third place in 2014, the Men in Orange has steadily worked on closing the loopholes.

Topping UEFA Group G in the qualifiers, the three-time World Cup runner-up (1974, 1978, 2010) is expected to be one of the two teams to qualify from Group A, with stars like Virgil Van Dijk, Frankie De Jong and Memphis Depay in its side.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw: Group guide

Manager: Louis Van Gaal

Netherlands' World Cup record:

PlayedWonDrewLostGFGA
502712118648

When is Netherlands playing in the world cup?

  • ⦿ November 21 – Senegal vs Netherlands – 9:30 PM – Al Thumama Stadium
  • ⦿ November 25 – Netherlands vs Ecuador – 9:30 PM – Khalifa International Stadium
  • ⦿ November 29 – Netherlands vs Qatar – 8.30 PM – Al Bayt Stadium
Where can I watch Netherlands’ matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022?
FIFA World Cup will be live telecast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD in India.
Where can I live stream Netherlands’ matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022?
FIFA World Cup 2022 will be live streamed on VOOT Select and JioTV.

