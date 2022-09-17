The Netherlands, with its rich footballing heritage, reached an absolute low after it failed to make the finals in the 2018 edition of the World Cup.

However, with the re-appointment of Louis Van Gaal, who led the team to third place in 2014, the Men in Orange has steadily worked on closing the loopholes.

🇳🇱 Congratulations Netherlands! 👏 👏 👏



🍊 After missing out on Russia 2018, the Flying Dutchmen are back at the #WorldCup! 🔙 pic.twitter.com/gtfTHliwkz — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 16, 2021

Topping UEFA Group G in the qualifiers, the three-time World Cup runner-up (1974, 1978, 2010) is expected to be one of the two teams to qualify from Group A, with stars like Virgil Van Dijk, Frankie De Jong and Memphis Depay in its side.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw: Group guide

Netherlands holds the European record for the most FIFA World Cup qualifying goals having taken its overall tally to 329 with 33 goals in its campaign for Qatar 2022.

Manager: Louis Van Gaal

Netherlands' World Cup record:

Played Won Drew Lost GF GA 50 27 12 11 86 48

When is Netherlands playing in the world cup?

⦿ November 21 – Senegal vs Netherlands – 9:30 PM – Al Thumama Stadium

November 21 – Senegal vs Netherlands – 9:30 PM – Al Thumama Stadium ⦿ November 25 – Netherlands vs Ecuador – 9:30 PM – Khalifa International Stadium

November 25 – Netherlands vs Ecuador – 9:30 PM – Khalifa International Stadium ⦿ November 29 – Netherlands vs Qatar – 8.30 PM – Al Bayt Stadium