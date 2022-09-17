FIFA World Cup 2022 host and World Cup debutant Qatar will be hoping to not follow in the footsteps of South Africa. South Africa was the only host country in history to not make it past the group stage in 2010.

Felix Sanchez’s team is the defending Asian champion after defeating Japan in AFC Asian Cup final in 2019. It was the first international trophy in the team's history.

Qatar has not faced any of the teams in its group before.

Its automatic qualification in the tournament makes it difficult to gauge its chances of qualification, but the heavy defeats it faced against teams like Portugal, Ireland and Serbia in friendlies last year raises doubts about its chances to make it past the group stages.

Manager: Felix Sanchez

Qatar's World Cup record: N/A

When is Qatar playing in the world cup?

⦿ November 20 – Qatar vs Ecuador – 9.30 PM – Al Bayt Stadium

November 25 – Qatar vs Senegal – 6:30 PM – Al Thumama Stadium ⦿ November 29 – Netherlands vs Qatar – 8.30 PM – Al Bayt Stadium