International

FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar fixtures, schedule, match timings, where to watch

Qatar is the defending Asian champion after defeating Japan in AFC Asian Cup final in 2019, its first-ever international trophy in the team's history.

Team Sportstar
17 September, 2022 16:35 IST
17 September, 2022 16:35 IST
Qatar has not faced any of the teams in its group before and will make its first ever appearance in the World Cup.

Qatar has not faced any of the teams in its group before and will make its first ever appearance in the World Cup. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Qatar is the defending Asian champion after defeating Japan in AFC Asian Cup final in 2019, its first-ever international trophy in the team's history.

FIFA World Cup 2022 host and World Cup debutant Qatar will be hoping to not follow in the footsteps of South Africa. South Africa was the only host country in history to not make it past the group stage in 2010.

Felix Sanchez’s team is the defending Asian champion after defeating Japan in AFC Asian Cup final in 2019. It was the first international trophy in the team's history.

Qatar has not faced any of the teams in its group before.

Its automatic qualification in the tournament makes it difficult to gauge its chances of qualification, but the heavy defeats it faced against teams like Portugal, Ireland and Serbia in friendlies last year raises doubts about its chances to make it past the group stages.

Manager: Felix Sanchez

Qatar's World Cup record: N/A

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw: Group guide

When is Qatar playing in the world cup?

  • ⦿ November 20 – Qatar vs Ecuador – 9.30 PM – Al Bayt Stadium
  • ⦿ November 25 – Qatar vs Senegal – 6:30 PM – Al Thumama Stadium
  • ⦿ November 29 – Netherlands vs Qatar – 8.30 PM – Al Bayt Stadium
Where can I watch Qatar’s matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022?
FIFA World Cup will be live telecast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD in India.
Where can I live stream Qatar’s matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022?
FIFA World Cup 2022 will be live streamed on VOOT Select and JioTV.

Read more stories on International.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

EXPLAINER: What is the semi-automated offside technology being introduced at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Free sports hijabs: Finland's latest effort to boost diversity

Euro 2020: Hat-tricks in the European Championships

Slide shows

Famous city derbies in world football

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us