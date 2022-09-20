International

FIFA World Cup 2022: Saudi Arabia fixtures in Qatar, schedule, match timings, where to watch

Saudi Arabia will be looking to have a better opening campaign than the 2018 World Cup where it was thrashed 5-0 by host nation Russia in the opening fixture.

Team Sportstar
20 September, 2022 18:27 IST
20 September, 2022 18:27 IST
Saudi Arabia’s Salem Al-Dawsari will be one of the most important forwards for the country in Qatar 2022.

Saudi Arabia’s Salem Al-Dawsari will be one of the most important forwards for the country in Qatar 2022. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Saudi Arabia will be looking to have a better opening campaign than the 2018 World Cup where it was thrashed 5-0 by host nation Russia in the opening fixture.

Saudi Arabia, which is featuring in its sixth overall FIFA World Cup and second in a row, will be opening its campaign against Argentina.

Saudi Arabia ensured qualification for Qatar 2022 after finishing as the winner of the AFC Third Round Group B winner.

Saudi Arabia has players like Salem Al-Dawsari, Salman Al-Faraj and Saleh Al-Shehri who will important in spearheading the attack for their team, in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw: Group guide

It will be looking to have a better opening campaign than the 2018 World Cup where it was thrashed 5-0 by host nation Russia in the opening fixture of the tournament.

Manager: Herve Renard

Saudi Arabia's World Cup record:

PlayedWonDrewLostGFGA
1632111139

When is Saudi Arabia playing in the world cup?

  • ⦿ November 23 – Argentina vs Saudi Arabia – 3:30 PM – Lusail Stadium
  • ⦿ November 26 – Poland vs Saudi Arabia – 6.30 PM – Education City Stadium
  • ⦿ December 1 – Saudi Arabia vs Mexico – 12:30 AM – Lusail Stadium
Where can I watch Saudi Arabia’s matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022?
FIFA World Cup will be live telecast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD in India.
Where can I live stream Saudi Arabia’s matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022?
FIFA World Cup 2022 will be live streamed on VOOT Select and JioTV.

Read more stories on International.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

EXPLAINER: What is the semi-automated offside technology being introduced at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Free sports hijabs: Finland's latest effort to boost diversity

Euro 2020: Hat-tricks in the European Championships

Slide shows

Famous city derbies in world football

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us