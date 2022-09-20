Saudi Arabia, which is featuring in its sixth overall FIFA World Cup and second in a row, will be opening its campaign against Argentina.

Saudi Arabia ensured qualification for Qatar 2022 after finishing as the winner of the AFC Third Round Group B winner.

🇯🇵🇸🇦 Japan & Saudi Arabia are going to Qatar! #WCQ | #WorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) March 24, 2022

Saudi Arabia has players like Salem Al-Dawsari, Salman Al-Faraj and Saleh Al-Shehri who will important in spearheading the attack for their team, in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

It will be looking to have a better opening campaign than the 2018 World Cup where it was thrashed 5-0 by host nation Russia in the opening fixture of the tournament.

Manager: Herve Renard

Saudi Arabia's World Cup record:

Played Won Drew Lost GF GA 16 3 2 11 11 39

When is Saudi Arabia playing in the world cup?

⦿ November 26 – Poland vs Saudi Arabia – 6.30 PM – Education City Stadium

November 26 – Poland vs Saudi Arabia – 6.30 PM – Education City Stadium ⦿ December 1 – Saudi Arabia vs Mexico – 12:30 AM – Lusail Stadium