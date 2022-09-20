Saudi Arabia, which is featuring in its sixth overall FIFA World Cup and second in a row, will be opening its campaign against Argentina.
Saudi Arabia ensured qualification for Qatar 2022 after finishing as the winner of the AFC Third Round Group B winner.
Saudi Arabia has players like Salem Al-Dawsari, Salman Al-Faraj and Saleh Al-Shehri who will important in spearheading the attack for their team, in the FIFA World Cup 2022.
It will be looking to have a better opening campaign than the 2018 World Cup where it was thrashed 5-0 by host nation Russia in the opening fixture of the tournament.
Manager: Herve Renard
Saudi Arabia's World Cup record:
|Played
|Won
|Drew
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|16
|3
|2
|11
|11
|39
When is Saudi Arabia playing in the world cup?
- ⦿ November 23 – Argentina vs Saudi Arabia – 3:30 PM – Lusail Stadium
- ⦿ November 26 – Poland vs Saudi Arabia – 6.30 PM – Education City Stadium
- ⦿ December 1 – Saudi Arabia vs Mexico – 12:30 AM – Lusail Stadium