Senegal is one of the favourites to qualify from the group in the FIFA World Cup 2022. Recently crowned champion of Africa, Aliou Cisse’s team will be coming to the World Cup with a boosted morale.

In the 2018 World Cup campaign, Senegal couldn’t make it past the group stage. It enjoyed its best-ever campaign in 2002 when it reached the quarterfinals.

Senegal was involved in a tense battle with Egypt where it defeated the latter 3-1 on penalties after the score ended 1-1 on aggregate. Boasting players like Sadio Mane, Idrissa Gana Gueye and Kalidou Koulibaly, it won’t be a surprise if the ‘Lions of Teranga’ top the group.

Senegal started its last two World Cups with successive wins against France in 2002 and Poland in 2018. It also has the best win percentage of any African nation at the finals having won 38% of its fixtures (P8 W3 D3 L2).

Manager: Aliou Cisse

Senegal's World Cup record:

Played Won Drew Lost GF GA 8 3 3 2 11 10

When is Senegal playing in the world cup?

⦿ November 21 – Senegal vs Netherlands – 9:30 PM – Al Thumama Stadium

November 25 – Qatar vs Senegal – 6:30 PM – Al Thumama Stadium ⦿ November 29 – Ecuador vs Senegal – 8:30 PM – Khalifa International Stadium