International

FIFA World Cup 2022: Senegal fixtures in Qatar, schedule, match timings, where to watch

Senegal enjoyed its best-ever FIFA World Cup campaign in 2002 when it reached the quarterfinals, but couldn’t make it past the group stage, in the 2018 World Cup.

Team Sportstar
17 September, 2022 16:35 IST
17 September, 2022 16:35 IST
Senegal has the best win percentage of any African nation at the finals having won 38% of its fixtures (P8 W3 D3 L2).

Senegal has the best win percentage of any African nation at the finals having won 38% of its fixtures (P8 W3 D3 L2). | Photo Credit: AP

Senegal enjoyed its best-ever FIFA World Cup campaign in 2002 when it reached the quarterfinals, but couldn’t make it past the group stage, in the 2018 World Cup.

Senegal is one of the favourites to qualify from the group in the FIFA World Cup 2022. Recently crowned champion of Africa, Aliou Cisse’s team will be coming to the World Cup with a boosted morale.

In the 2018 World Cup campaign, Senegal couldn’t make it past the group stage. It enjoyed its best-ever campaign in 2002 when it reached the quarterfinals.

Senegal was involved in a tense battle with Egypt where it defeated the latter 3-1 on penalties after the score ended 1-1 on aggregate. Boasting players like Sadio Mane, Idrissa Gana Gueye and Kalidou Koulibaly, it won’t be a surprise if the ‘Lions of Teranga’ top the group.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw: Group guide

Senegal started its last two World Cups with successive wins against France in 2002 and Poland in 2018. It also has the best win percentage of any African nation at the finals having won 38% of its fixtures (P8 W3 D3 L2).

Manager: Aliou Cisse

Senegal's World Cup record:

PlayedWonDrewLostGFGA
83321110

When is Senegal playing in the world cup?

  • ⦿ November 21 – Senegal vs Netherlands – 9:30 PM – Al Thumama Stadium
  • ⦿ November 25 – Qatar vs Senegal – 6:30 PM – Al Thumama Stadium
  • ⦿ November 29 – Ecuador vs Senegal – 8:30 PM – Khalifa International Stadium
Where can I watch Senegal’s matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022?
FIFA World Cup will be live telecast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD in India.
Where can I live stream Senegal’s matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022?
FIFA World Cup 2022 will be live streamed on VOOT Select and JioTV.

Read more stories on International.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

EXPLAINER: What is the semi-automated offside technology being introduced at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Free sports hijabs: Finland's latest effort to boost diversity

Euro 2020: Hat-tricks in the European Championships

Slide shows

Famous city derbies in world football

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us