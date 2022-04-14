Ukraine to play World Cup qualifier against Scotland on June 1

Ukraine's delayed World Cup qualification playoff semi-final against Scotland has been rearranged for June 1, with the winner scheduled to face Wales four days later for a place at this year's tournament, UEFA said in a statement on Thursday.

The match was due to be played at Hampden Park in Glasgow on March 24 but was postponed following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special operation".

Wales, which beat Austria 2-1 in its semi-final, will host the playoff final at the Cardiff City Stadium on June 5.

Russia was scheduled to take part in the playoffs but has been suspended from international football by UEFA and FIFA.

The World Cup will take place from November 21-December 18.