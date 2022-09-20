International

FIFA World Cup 2022: Wales fixtures in Qatar, schedule, match timings, where to watch

With a change in head coaches after the departure of Ryan Giggs as head coach, it will be interesting how the team performance in the biggest stage in international football.

20 September, 2022 16:17 IST
Gareth Bale, who scored the deciding goal to secure the World Cup spot, will be leading the club in its fist WC appearance since 1958.

Wales has not contested the World Cup finals since 1958 and it beat Ukraine in the World Cup playoffs to secure its spot in FIFA World Cup 2022.

Wales boasts some impressive names like Gareth Bale, Daniel James and Aaron Ramsay in its squad. Bale, who had struggled with consistency with former club Real Madrid , has shown contrasting form for his national team, scoring the deciding goal that sent his team to Qatar.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw: Group guide

With a change in head coaches after the departure of Ryan Giggs, a football legend in the country, as head coach, it will be interesting how the team performance in the biggest stage in international football.

Manager: Rob Page

Wales' World Cup record:

PlayedWonDrewLostGFGA
513165

When is Wales playing in the world cup?

  • ⦿ November 22 – USA vs Wales – 12:30 AM – Al Rayyan Stadium
  • ⦿ November 25 – Wales vs Iran – 3:30 PM – Al Rayyan Stadium
  • ⦿ November 30 – Wales vs England – 12:30 AM – Al Rayyan Stadium
Where can I watch Wales’ matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022?
FIFA World Cup will be live telecast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD in India.
Where can I live stream Wales’ matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022?
FIFA World Cup 2022 will be live streamed on VOOT Select and JioTV.

