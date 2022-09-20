Wales has not contested the World Cup finals since 1958 and it beat Ukraine in the World Cup playoffs to secure its spot in FIFA World Cup 2022.

After 64 years of waiting... Wales are back at the World Cup! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿



They'll be joining some familiar faces in Group B! 👀 #FIFAWorldCup | @Cymrupic.twitter.com/l9W7dDn9yp — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 5, 2022

Wales boasts some impressive names like Gareth Bale, Daniel James and Aaron Ramsay in its squad. Bale, who had struggled with consistency with former club Real Madrid , has shown contrasting form for his national team, scoring the deciding goal that sent his team to Qatar.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw: Group guide

With a change in head coaches after the departure of Ryan Giggs, a football legend in the country, as head coach, it will be interesting how the team performance in the biggest stage in international football.

Manager: Rob Page

Wales' World Cup record:

Played Won Drew Lost GF GA 5 1 3 1 6 5

When is Wales playing in the world cup?

⦿ November 22 – USA vs Wales – 12:30 AM – Al Rayyan Stadium

November 22 – USA vs Wales – 12:30 AM – Al Rayyan Stadium ⦿ November 25 – Wales vs Iran – 3:30 PM – Al Rayyan Stadium

November 25 – Wales vs Iran – 3:30 PM – Al Rayyan Stadium ⦿ November 30 – Wales vs England – 12:30 AM – Al Rayyan Stadium