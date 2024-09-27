FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Without Neymar, Brazil to rely on Real Madrid forwards for matches against Chile and Peru

Under pressure after a series of bad results, Brazil’s national team is likely to have a Real Madrid trio up front for two upcoming World Cup qualifying matches in October.

Coach Dorival Júnior included seven forwards in his squad announced Friday, with Madrid’s Vinicius Júnior, Rodrygo and Endrick all expected to start in attack away against Chile on October 10 and at home against Peru five days later.

Veteran forward Neymar, who was initially expected to return in October from the ACL injury he sustained last year, remains out of Brazil’s squad.

ALSO READ: Real Madrid returns to scene of last defeat for Atletico derby clash

Brazil is only in fifth place in South American qualifying after eight games. Chile and Peru are the bottom two teams in the 10-team round-robin competition.

Earlier this month, Brazil had a lackluster performance in a 1-0 victory against Ecuador and lost 1-0 at Paraguay.

Dorival Júnior, who took over as Brazil coach at the start of the year, has been under pressure since his team was knocked out by Uruguay in the Copa America quarterfinals in July.