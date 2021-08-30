Football International International Tim Weah to miss opening three US World Cup qualifiers Weah was injured during training with Lille in France on Saturday and will not report to Nashville ahead of Thursday's opener at El Salvador. AP NASHVILLE, USA 30 August, 2021 21:50 IST Tim Weah will miss opening three US World Cup qualifiers after being injured during training with Lille in France on Saturday. (FILE PHOTO) - GETTY IMAGES AP NASHVILLE, USA 30 August, 2021 21:50 IST Forward Tim Weah is hurt and will miss the United States’ opening three World Cup qualifiers.Weah was injured during training with Lille in France on Saturday.The U.S. Soccer Federation said Weah will not report to Nashville ahead of Thursday’s opener at El Salvador.Weah, 21, is the son of former FIFA Player of the Year George Weah, Liberia’s current president. Read more stories on International. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :