EURO 2024 qualifiers: Dembele returns, Pogba still out as Deschamps announces France squad

France head coach Didier Deschamps announced the France squad set to face Gibraltar and Greece in the next round of EURO 2024 qualifiers, on Wednesday.
Ousmane Dembele returned for Les Blues while Paul Pogba, who has been ruled out of the season, is excluded with injury.
Full France squad:
Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (West Ham), Mike Maignan (AC Milan), Brice Samba (Lens)
Defenders: Axel Disasi (Monaco), Wesley Fofana (Chelsea), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool), Jules Koundé (Barcelona), Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich)
Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid), Antoine Griezmann (Atlético Madrid)
Forwards: Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan), Marcus Thuram (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Randal Kolo Muani (Frankfurt), Kylian Mbappé (PSG), Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig)