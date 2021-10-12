Football International International Gudjohnsens make it a family affair in Iceland win over Liechtenstein Brothers Sveinn Aron and Andri Gudjohnsen combined for a late goal in Iceland's 4-0 World Cup qualifying Group J win over Liechtenstein on Monday. Reuters REYKJAVIK, ICELAND 12 October, 2021 13:21 IST Iceland's Albert Gudmundsson celebrates with Sveinn Aron Gudjohnsen, top, after scoring his side's third goal from the penalty spot during the World Cup 2022 group J qualifying match against Liechtenstein in Reykjavik, Iceland on Monday. - AP Reuters REYKJAVIK, ICELAND 12 October, 2021 13:21 IST Brothers Sveinn Aron Gudjohnsen and Andri Gudjohnsen combined for a late goal in Iceland's 4-0 World Cup qualifying Group J win over Liechtenstein on Monday to continue the family's rich goal-scoring tradition in the island's national side.Their father Eidur Gudjohnsen is the country's joint top-scorer with 26 international goals. He came off the bench to replace his father Arnor, who netted 14 goals in 73 internationals, when making his debut in 1996, but the two never played together.READ: Depay double helps Netherlands thrash GibraltarHowever, his sons got that chance on Monday as older brother Sveinn Aron (23) came on in the 65th minute with the score at 2-0 and the host added another with a second penalty for Albert Gudmundsson before Andri (19) joined the fray in the 80th.Nine minutes later Sveinn teed Andri up to fire home the fourth and final goal of the game but, despite the result and the family's joy, Iceland remains second from bottom of the six-team group on eight points with two games left. Read more stories on International. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :