Iraq to play home World Cup qualifiers in Doha, says AFC

Iraq's home World Cup qualifying ties against Syria and South Korea will be played at a neutral venue in Doha, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Friday.

Iraq, yet to win a match in the third round of qualifiers and sitting fifth in Group A, will play Syria (November 11) and South Korea (November 16) at Qatar's Thai Bin Jassim Stadium.

The AFC also moved Iraq's home matches earlier this year due to the security situation in the country.