J-League to increase top flight teams to 20 in 2024 season

The second division will see its number of teams drop to 20 from 22, while the third division will expand from 18 to 20.

Reuters
21 December, 2022 12:39 IST
Japan’s football league will increase the number of teams in its top division to 20 from 18 for the 2024 season.

The bottom three teams in each division would face relegation, J-League said in the changes announced on Tuesday.

It added that only one team will be relegated from the top flight in 2023, while the second division’s top two teams will be promoted along with the winner of the promotion playoff.

