Lebanon to resume football tournaments after Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire

In September, the LFA postponed all football matches in its affiliated tournaments after Israel struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, and Hezbollah targeted military facilities in northern Israel.

Published : Nov 29, 2024 23:20 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Lebanon had been hosting the home legs of its World Cup qualifiers in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates due to the Israel-Hezbollah conflict.
Lebanon had been hosting the home legs of its World Cup qualifiers in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates due to the Israel-Hezbollah conflict.
infoIcon

Lebanon had been hosting the home legs of its World Cup qualifiers in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates due to the Israel-Hezbollah conflict. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The Lebanese Football Association (LFA) will resume all football matches in its affiliated tournaments from early next year, the governing body said on Friday, days after Israel and Hezbollah announced a ceasefire.

In September, the LFA postponed all football matches in its affiliated tournaments after Israel struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, and Hezbollah targeted military facilities in northern Israel.

On Wednesday, a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah came into effect after both sides accepted an agreement brokered by the US and France.

READ | Lebanese FA postpones all matches amid Israel-Hezbollah conflict

“The Executive Committee of the Lebanese Football Federation decided in its meeting today Friday to complete all football activities and tournaments starting from the beginning of the new year 2025,” the LFA said in a statement.

The Lebanese Premier League’s 2024-25 season kicked off in September, while the country’s national men’s team has not played in the country since last year, hosting the home legs of its World Cup qualifiers in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Palestine has also staged its recent home matches abroad in Kuwait and Qatar, while Israel is hosting its Nations League home games in Hungary.

