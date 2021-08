Messi included in Argentina's squad for WC qualifier against Neymar's Brazil

Argentina has included Lionel Messi in its squad for next month's World Cup qualifier against Brazil. The squad for the September 5 CONMEBOL clash was announced by the Argentine Football Association on Monday.

Messi is set to face his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Neymar who is part of the Brazilian squad announced on August 13.

The Argentina-Brazil encounter is scheduled to take place between Argentina's other two WC qualifiers against Venezuela on September 2 and Bolivia on September 9.

Lionel Scaloni's Argentina is currently at second place in the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying group with 12 points from six matches while Brazil is at the top with 18 points.

Messi won his first international trophy in July when Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 in the Copa America final at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.