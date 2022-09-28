International

Scaloni to remain as Argentina coach through 2026 World Cup

Chiqui Tapia, president of the Argentine Football Association, made the announcement after Tuesday night's 3-0 win over Jamaica in the Albiceleste's next-to-last tuneup match for this year's World Cup.

AP
28 September, 2022 10:16 IST
Scaloni, 44, replaced Jorge Sampaoli as coach after Argentina lost to France in the round of 16 at the 2018 World Cup

Scaloni, 44, replaced Jorge Sampaoli as coach after Argentina lost to France in the round of 16 at the 2018 World Cup | Photo Credit: Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

Lionel Scaloni will remain as Argentina's national team coach through the 2026 World Cup.

Also Read: Messi and Ronaldo: The contrasting moods of the two giants

“We continue to bet on the comprehensive national team project,” Tapia said.

Scaloni, 44, replaced Jorge Sampaoli as coach after Argentina lost to France in the round of 16 at the 2018 World Cup. Argentina won last year’s Copa América for its first major title since the 1993 Copa América and is on a 35-game unbeaten streak since a loss to Brazil at the Copa América on July 2, 2019.

