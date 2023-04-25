US Soccer appoints Matt Crocker as Sporting Director

The US Soccer Federation has appointed Matt Crocker as the next Sporting Director.

The former English Football Association Head of Development Teams and Southampton Director of Football Operations has more than 25 years of experience in player development and coaching.

U.S. Soccer appoints Matt Crocker to role of Sporting Director » https://t.co/5rbvNm5nhtpic.twitter.com/EgSmoFiAbe — U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) April 25, 2023

Crocker will oversee the federation’s entire Sporting Department, focusing on the Men’s and Women’s National Team programs, Youth National Teams, and the Extended National Teams.

While he will start full-time on August 2, Crocker will immediately begin the process of hiring the head coach of the Men’s National Team and supporting the US Women’s National Team general manager Kate Markgraf and head coach Vlatko Andonovski. His tenure will officially begin during the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

“Matt is an experienced leader and has had success at the professional and National Team level. He is a great communicator and team builder. Matt brings a wealth of experience in player development and has a clear strategy. As we continue to build and strengthen US Soccer, we are confident that Matt’s leadership will be instrumental in helping us achieve our goals. We are thrilled to welcome him to the US Soccer family and look forward to working together to continue the growth of the sport,” said US Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone.

Crocker said, “This is a tremendous opportunity to build an elite program and to help raise the level of soccer in the United States. As Sporting Director, my immediate focus will be on supporting the Women’s National Team as they prepare for the upcoming World Cup and on hiring a head coach for the Men’s National Team. These are critical priorities, and I am committed to ensuring that both have my immediate focus. I am also looking forward to working with the entire U.S. Soccer community, including coaches, clubs, and players at all levels, to develop a clear and consistent playing philosophy and to identify and advance talent across the country. US Soccer has tremendous potential, and I am excited to be a part of its future.”