Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana announced his retirement from international football on Friday, after 34 caps for the Indomitable Lions.

Onana started the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar as the first-choice keeper for Cameroon, playing in the 1-0 loss against Switzerland.

However, he fell out with head coach Rigobert Song during the World Cup in Qatar. Onana was sent home with Song, saying the decision was taken due to a disciplinary breach by the Inter Milan custodian.

Devis Epassy played the next two group matches for Cameroon - A 3-3 draw against Serbia and the famous 1-0 win over Brazil.

What did Onana say?

“Every story, however beautiful it may be, always has its end. And my story with the Cameroon national team has reached this point. Players come and go, but Cameroon always comes before any person or player,” Onana said in a statement.

“Cameroon will always remain the same as my love for the national team shirt and for our people who have always supported us regardless of the difficulties.

“My feelings have not changed. My Cameroonian heart will keep beating, and wherever it goes, it will fight to always raise the flag of Cameroon as high as possible.

“I will continue to support Cameroon as a fan, just like 27 million Cameroonians do at every game. I can only thank all those who trusted me and believed that I could contribute to the team.”

The 26-year-old keeper started his career at Samuel Eto’s academy and made his international debut in a 2-1 international friendly match against Gabon.

Onana was also part of the 2021 Cameroon squad, which finished third in the Africa Cup of Nations after beating Burkina Faso in the bronze medal match.