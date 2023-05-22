International

Pascale Van Damme appointed as Belgian football federation’s first female president

The RBFA board on Monday appointed Pascale Van Damme as the replacement for the departing Paul Van den Bulck, who resigned after less than one year in charge.

AP
22 May, 2023 20:02 IST
File Photo: Belgium has started a rebuilding phase after its men’s team, which achieved a third-place finish at the 2018 World Cup, failed to progress to the knockout stage at the showcase tournament last year in Qatar.

The Belgian football federation has elected a female president for the first time.

Van Damme, who joined the board in 2021, was appointed after a unanimous vote. The federation said, “She wants to help develop women’s football and bring the Women’s World Cup to Belgium in 2027.” Belgium is involved in a joint bid to host the tournament with the Netherlands and Germany.

Van den Bulck stepped down this month amid criticism over his working methods. His resignation came only months after another top official — Belgian FA’s CEO Peter Bossaert — was dismissed.

The federation said it wants to “guarantee continuity and restore calm” with Van Damme’s appointment.

Belgium has started a rebuilding phase after its men’s team, which achieved a third-place finish at the 2018 World Cup, failed to progress to the knockout stage at the showcase tournament last year in Qatar.

