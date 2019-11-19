Spain calls news conference amid reports of Luis Enrique replacing Moreno

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has called a news conference for Tuesday amid reports Luis Enrique will replace Robert Moreno as Spain coach.

Moreno did not address the media after a 5-0 victory over Romania at the Wanda Metropolitano on Monday rounded off a successful Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

The RFEF subsequently announced president Luis Rubiales and sporting director Jose Francisco Molina would speak to journalists at 12:30 local time (11:30 GMT) on Tuesday.

Former assistant Moreno took temporary charge of Spain in March when coach Luis Enrique went on a leave of absence after his daughter Xana was diagnosed with bone cancer. She passed away in August.

After the former Barcelona boss confirmed his decision to permanently vacate his role in June, Moreno was appointed as his successor, going on to guide Spain to four wins and two draws as the side qualified for Euro 2020 by finishing top in Group F.

The RFEF is now reportedly expected to confirm Luis Enrique's return, while it remains to be seen whether Moreno will stay on as part of Spain's backroom staff.

RFEF president Luis Rubiales said the door would always be open to Luis Enrique if he decided he wanted to return, while Moreno confirmed in September that he would be happy to step aside.