Football International International Spain calls news conference amid reports of Luis Enrique replacing Moreno Luis Enrique is reportedly set to replace Robert Moreno as Spain coach, with the RFEF calling a news conference for Tuesday. Patric Ridge 19 November, 2019 11:00 IST Robert Moreno, who replaced Luis Enrique as Spain boss. - Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images Patric Ridge 19 November, 2019 11:00 IST The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has called a news conference for Tuesday amid reports Luis Enrique will replace Robert Moreno as Spain coach.Moreno did not address the media after a 5-0 victory over Romania at the Wanda Metropolitano on Monday rounded off a successful Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.The RFEF subsequently announced president Luis Rubiales and sporting director Jose Francisco Molina would speak to journalists at 12:30 local time (11:30 GMT) on Tuesday.Former assistant Moreno took temporary charge of Spain in March when coach Luis Enrique went on a leave of absence after his daughter Xana was diagnosed with bone cancer. She passed away in August.READ: Argentina vs Uruguay: Messi's stoppage-time penalty seals drawAfter the former Barcelona boss confirmed his decision to permanently vacate his role in June, Moreno was appointed as his successor, going on to guide Spain to four wins and two draws as the side qualified for Euro 2020 by finishing top in Group F.The RFEF is now reportedly expected to confirm Luis Enrique's return, while it remains to be seen whether Moreno will stay on as part of Spain's backroom staff.RFEF president Luis Rubiales said the door would always be open to Luis Enrique if he decided he wanted to return, while Moreno confirmed in September that he would be happy to step aside. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos