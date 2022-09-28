International

Banana thrown at Brazilian players in friendly in Paris

Forward Richarlison had just scored the team's second goal in a 5-1 win at Parc des Princes when the banana was hurdled toward him and the other Brazilians celebrating near one of the corner flags.

AP
28 September, 2022 09:59 IST
28 September, 2022 09:59 IST
Brazil’s forward Richarlison celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the friendly football match between Brazil and Tunisia at the Parc des Princes in Paris on September 27, 2022.

Brazil’s forward Richarlison celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the friendly football match between Brazil and Tunisia at the Parc des Princes in Paris on September 27, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP/ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT

Forward Richarlison had just scored the team's second goal in a 5-1 win at Parc des Princes when the banana was hurdled toward him and the other Brazilians celebrating near one of the corner flags.

A banana was thrown from the crowd at Brazilian players celebrating a goal in a friendly against Tunisia in Paris.

Forward Richarlison had just scored the team's second goal in a 5-1 win at Parc des Princes when the banana was hurdled toward him and the other Brazilians celebrating near one of the corner flags. What appeared to be a water bottle and another object also were thrown toward them.

Also Read
Brazil hammers 10-man Tunisia 5-1; banana thrown at Brazilian players

Brazil was using the match to make a statement against racism, with the players posing before kickoff in front of a sign that said: “Without our black players, we wouldn't have stars on our shirt” — a reference to the five stars above the team crest that represents its five World Cup titles.

The Brazilian football federation condemned the incident and reinforced its stance to “fight against racism.” The federation's president said he was shocked by what happened.

“The punishment for these actions needs to be more severe,” Ednaldo Rodrigues said.

Brazilian media said stadium security personnel unsuccessfully tried to identify the person who threw the banana onto the field.

Read more stories on International.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

EXPLAINER: What is the semi-automated offside technology being introduced at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Free sports hijabs: Finland's latest effort to boost diversity

Euro 2020: Hat-tricks in the European Championships

Slide shows

Famous city derbies in world football

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us