World Cup Qualifiers: Rodriguez returns to Colombia squad for first time in a year

Colombia recalled James Rodriguez to the squad for the first time in a year as it prepares to face Brazil and Paraguay in World Cup qualifiers.

Estos son los convocados por @ReinaldoRuedaDT para disputar la doble fecha de noviembre de las Clasificatorias a la Copa Mundial de la FIFA Catar 2022#VamosColombia pic.twitter.com/66P4MSN0gW — Selección Colombia (@FCFSeleccionCol) November 4, 2021

The 30-year-old playmaker, who was the top scorer at the 2014 World Cup and is currently playing with Qatari side Al-Rayyan SC, has missed 15 internationals since being dropped last November after Colombia was hammered 6-1 by Ecuador.

Colombia plays Brazil in Sao Paulo on November 11 and then hosts Paraguay five days later.

It is fourth in South America's 10-team qualifying table for Qatar 2022, with the top four qualifying automatically and the fifth-placed side going into an inter-regional playoff.