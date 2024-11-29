 />
SA vs SL, 1st Test: South Africa poised to beat Sri Lanka after tons by Stubbs and Bavuma on Day 3

South Africa set a massive target of 516 runs to win, Sri Lanka was a dismal 103-5 and running out of recognised batters in the fading light at stumps on day three.

Published : Nov 29, 2024 21:59 IST , DURBAN - 1 MIN READ

AP
South Africa’s Tristan Stubbs raises his bat as he walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the third day of the first Test cricket match between South Africa and Sri Lanka at the Kingsmead.
South Africa’s Tristan Stubbs raises his bat as he walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the third day of the first Test cricket match between South Africa and Sri Lanka at the Kingsmead. | Photo Credit: AFP
South Africa's Tristan Stubbs raises his bat as he walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the third day of the first Test cricket match between South Africa and Sri Lanka at the Kingsmead. | Photo Credit: AFP

South Africa was five Sri Lanka wickets away from victory in the first cricket test after centuries by Tristan Stubbs and captain Temba Bavuma at Kingsmead on Friday.

Set a massive target of 516 runs to win, Sri Lanka was a dismal 103-5 and running out of recognised batters in the fading light at stumps on day three.

South Africa pressed home its advantage after starting the day with a 281-run lead.

FOLLOW SA vs SL, 1st Test Day 3 Highlights:

Fourth-wicket partners Stubbs and Bavuma almost went run for run, reaching their fifties within two overs of each other, and their centuries within four.

They were out within four overs, too. Stubbs went first, for 122, followed by Bavuma for 113 on the stroke of tea, at which point the Proteas declared their second innings at 366-5.

Pace bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen then took two wickets each from the top order, leaving Sri Lanka virtually doomed to defeat sometime on Saturday, and the end of its unbeaten run in Durban.

