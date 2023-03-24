International

Son hits brace in Klinsmann’s Korea debut as Colombia claims draw

Son Heung-min scored twice to give the Koreans a comfortable lead at the interval, but two goals in four minutes after the restart from James Rodriguez and Jorge Carrascal earned the Colombians a draw.

Reuters
24 March, 2023 19:07 IST
24 March, 2023 19:07 IST
South Korea’s Son Heung-min waves to the fans after the match against Colombia.

South Korea’s Son Heung-min waves to the fans after the match against Colombia. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Son Heung-min scored twice to give the Koreans a comfortable lead at the interval, but two goals in four minutes after the restart from James Rodriguez and Jorge Carrascal earned the Colombians a draw.

South Korea threw away a two-goal halftime lead to share a 2-2 draw with Colombia in Ulsan on Friday in coach Jurgen Klinsmann’s first game in charge of the Taeguk Warriors.

Son Heung-min scored twice to give the Koreans a comfortable lead at the interval, but two goals in four minutes after the restart from James Rodriguez and Jorge Carrascal earned the Colombians a draw.

Son put his scoring difficulties for Tottenham Hotspur behind him to give the Koreans the lead in the 10th minute, capitalising on his side, winning possession deep inside the Colombian half to net from distance.

Also Read
Euro 2024 host Germany looks to rebuild after World Cup

His second was even more impressive as last year’s joint-top scorer in the Premier League bent a dipping free kick past Camilo Vargas from 25 yards with his right foot.

Rodriguez pulled one back for the Colombians within a minute of the restart when he slotted in Diego Valoyes’ cutback from the right and Carrascal swept in the equaliser three minutes later.

Celtic striker Oh Hyeon-gyu almost won the game for the Koreans with two minutes remaining, only to see his goal-bound effort cleared by the Colombia defence with Vargas absent.

The Koreans will host Uruguay in Seoul on Tuesday in Klinsmann’s second game in charge, while the Colombians will travel to Osaka to take on Japan.

Read more stories on International.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

FIFA says visitors ‘welcome’ in Qatar ‘no matter your sexual orientation’

EXPLAINER: What is the semi-automated offside technology being introduced at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Free sports hijabs: Finland's latest effort to boost diversity

Slide shows

In Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most capped player; scores twice for Portugal

In Pictures: Messi returns for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win; scores 800th career goal

Famous city derbies in world football

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us