UEFA Nations League: Results; important talking points

Roberto Mancini’s Italy will not be going to Qatar come November after failing to qualify but it still has a chance to clinch silverware after qualifying for the Nations League last four with a 2-0 win against Hungary.

In England, Gareth Southgate’s men showed that they haven’t forgotten how to fight with a spirited performance in front of a demanding Wembley crowd where it came back from a 2-0 deficit against Germany to register a 3-3 draw.

Here’s all the results from the latest round of fixtures of the UEFA Nations League

UEFA Nations League results League A, Group 3 England 3 [Shaw 72’, Mount 75’, Kane 83’ (Pen]- Germany 3 [Gundogan 52’ (Pen), Havertz (67’, 87’) Hungary 0- Italy 2 [Raspadori 27’, Dimarco 52’] League B, Group 3 Montenegro 0- Finland 2 [Antman 47’, Kallman 53’] Romania 4 [Man 38’, Puscas 73’, 86’, Ratiu 79’]- Bosnia and Herzegovina 1 [Dzeko 77’] League C, Group 4 Gibraltar 1 [Annesley 75’]- Georgia 2 [Kvaratskhelia 19’ (Pen), Tsitaishvili 49’] North Macedonia 0- Bulgaria 1 [Despodov 50’] League D, Group 2 San Marino 0- Estonia 4 [Anier 38’, 77’, Teniste 56’, Sappinen 66’]

Talking Points