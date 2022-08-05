International

US stays top of FIFA women’s rankings; England up to No. 4

The U.S. won its regional championship for the third straight time in July and leads No. 2 Germany, which rose three places despite losing the Euro 2022 final on Sunday.

ZURICH 05 August, 2022
Fifth-place France and No. 6 Netherlands both dropped two spots. Olympic champion Canada is No. 7

The United States women’s football team extended its five-year reign atop the FIFA rankings on Friday and new European champion England moved up to No. 4.

Sweden, the 2020 Olympics silver medalist, drops one place to No. 3 after being beaten by England in the semifinals at Euro 2022.

Fifth-place France and No. 6 Netherlands both dropped two spots. Olympic champion Canada is No. 7.

New African champion South Africa jumped four places to No. 54 in the rankings which now include a record 185 of the 211 FIFA member federations.

