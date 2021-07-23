USA to play World Cup qualifier vs Jamaica in Austin, Texas

The United States will play a World Cup qualifier in Texas for the first time, hosting Jamaica on October 7 at Q2 Stadium in Austin.

The match will be the fourth of 14 qualifiers for the 20th-ranked Americans, which opens the eight-nation final round of the North and Central American and Caribbean region on September 2 at El Salvador in a match likely to be played without fans.

The US hosts No. 70 Canada on September 5 at Nashville, Tennessee, and is at No. 67 Honduras on September 8.

ALSO READ | Tokyo Olympics: Unbelievable when we lose, says Rapinoe after USWNT's loss to Sweden

The match against No. 45 Jamaica will be in a 20,738-capacity stadium that opened last month as the home of Austin's Major League Soccer team, the US football federation said Thursday. It is the first of three matches in October.

The US plays at No. 78 Panama on October 10 and hosts 50th-ranked Costa Rica on October 13. The USSF said it will conduct a weighted random draw for tickets based on affiliation group.

The US also plays Jamaica on Sunday in the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals at Arlington, Texas, but is using a mostly junior varsity roster for the regional championship.