US women to host Japan, Australia and Colombia in 2025 SheBelieves Cup

The 10th edition of the event will feature a six-game, three day format for round-robin matches with total points deciding a winner and goal difference, most goals then head to head results used as tiebreakers.

Published : Nov 21, 2024 08:34 IST - 1 MIN READ

AFP
File photo: The US women’s national football team has won the past five SheBelieves titles and seven overall.
File photo: The US women’s national football team has won the past five SheBelieves titles and seven overall. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

File photo: The US women's national football team has won the past five SheBelieves titles and seven overall.

The reigning Olympic champion United States women’s national football team will compete against Japan, Australia and Colombia in the 2025 SheBelieves Cup, US Soccer announced on Wednesday.

The 10th edition of the event will feature a six-game, three-day format for round-robin matches with total points deciding a winner and goal difference, most goals then head-to-head results used as tiebreakers.

The matches will be the first home contests for the US women, who have won the past five SheBelieves titles and seven overall, as it prepares for qualifying for the 2027 Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

“This will be my first SheBelieves Cup, but I’ve followed the tournament and it always produces close games between top teams,” US coach Emma Hayes said.

“All four of these teams were in the last World Cup and Olympics, and all are in the building process to qualify for the next World Cup, so to get three games against talented teams and players in a format that replicates group play at a world championship is valuable in our process,” she added.

Opening matches send the Americans against Colombia and Australia against Japan in Houston on February 20, the USA face the Aussies and Japan meet Colombia on February 23 at Glendale, Arizona, and Japan play the US women while Australia and Colombia meet on February 26 at San Diego.

