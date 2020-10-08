Mexico spoils De Boer’s Netherlands debut with deserved win

Mexico handed new Netherlands coach Frank de Boer a defeat in his first game in charge as it enjoyed a deserved 1-0 win over the host in a friendly on Wednesday.

Raul Jimenez made up for several missed first-half chances by tucking away a penalty on the hour mark after Nathan Ake had pulled him back in the area.

It was as much as an enterprising Mexican side deserved as it set up numerous chances in contrast to a pedestrian display from the Dutch.

De Boer named debutants Teun Koopmeiners and Owen Wijndal in his first selection, resting regulars with Nations League matches in Bosnia on Sunday and Italy on Tuesday.

But there was little for the coach, who replaced Ronald Koeman, to enthuse over as the Dutch looked limp in attack and committed several defensive errors that offered Mexico chances to score.

Jimenez and Jesus Corona spurned opportunities before the break while the only shot from the home team came when Memphis Depay put Ryan Babel in on goal but he hacked his shot wide.

Germany midfielder Florian Neuhaus scored on his national team debut but Turkey came back three times to earn a 3-3 draw in their friendly on Wednesday.

Kenan Karaman slotted in a stoppage-time equaliser after Luca Waldschmidt fired in an 81st-minute volley that had put Germany 3-2 ahead.

Turkey twice before had levelled, with both teams missing several regular players.

Draxler's good finish from a Kai Havertz assist had put the host ahead on the stroke of halftime in front of 300 fans allowed in the stadium but the Turks equalised with Ozan Tufan's curled effort five minutes after the restart.

The 23-year-old Neuhaus completed a lightning quick one-two with Havertz to put Germany back ahead in the 58th.

But he then lost possession to Efecan Karaca who fired in from close range in the 67th for Turkey to draw level once more before the late goals from Waldschmidt and Karaman.