Inzaghi backs Inter to hit top gear again in Serie A

Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi said he is not too concerned by his team's inconsistent form in recent weeks and backed it to get its Serie A title defence back on track starting with Saturday's clash against Fiorentina.

The champion is third in the league with 59 points ahead of its home match with eighth-placed Fiorentina, four points behind local rival and leader AC Milan with a game in hand.

But Inter has drawn two of its last three matches in the competition -- against Genoa and Torino -- and Inzaghi said that his side deserved a lot more in that period.

"I would be more concerned as a coach if the team weren't playing well and not creating chances. We must be good at making sure the match goes our way. We need to be good at controlling the game," Inzaghi told Inter TV on Friday.

"There's a lot of desire and the lads have trained really well this week. We can't wait to get back in action. We need to be switched on and sharp."

Inter crashed out of the Champions League in the last 16 following a 2-1 aggregate defeat by Liverpool and Inzaghi said it must use the extra time it will have every week to prepare better for domestic competitions.

"It's certainly helpful to have more time... It's very helpful in working on situations that haven't gone well. It allows us to work on the finer details," Inzaghi said.

"Having said that, we're Inter. We reached the knockout stages of the Champions League. We're still in the Italian Cup. We want to be playing often because it shows we're competitive across the entire season."