UEFA fines Ireland for pro-IRA chant after women’s World Cup qualifier

A video on social media after the 1-0 playoff second leg win in Glasgow showed players chanting a slogan supportive of the paramilitary Irish Republican Army that sought to end British rule in Northern Ireland.

08 December, 2022 19:07 IST
Katie McCabe of Republic of Ireland celebrates with teammates after her side qualifies for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Katie McCabe of Republic of Ireland celebrates with teammates after her side qualifies for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

European football body UEFA fined the Football Association of Ireland 20,000 euros ($21,016) on Thursday for its women’s team singing a pro-IRA chant after beating Scotland in October to qualify for next year’s World Cup.

UEFA’s control, ethics and disciplinary body said in a statement it had fined the FAI for a “violation of the basic rules of decent conduct”.

Ireland manager Vera Pauw and the FAI had apologised for the incident.

