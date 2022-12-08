UEFA fines Ireland for pro-IRA chant after women’s World Cup qualifier

European football body UEFA fined the Football Association of Ireland 20,000 euros ($21,016) on Thursday for its women’s team singing a pro-IRA chant after beating Scotland in October to qualify for next year’s World Cup.

A video posted on social media after the 1-0 playoff second leg win in Glasgow showed players chanting a slogan supportive of the paramilitary Irish Republican Army that sought to end British rule in Northern Ireland.

UEFA’s control, ethics and disciplinary body said in a statement it had fined the FAI for a “violation of the basic rules of decent conduct”.

Ireland manager Vera Pauw and the FAI had apologised for the incident.