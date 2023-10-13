MagazineBuy Print

Messi starts on bench for Argentina against Paraguay in FIFA World Cup qualifier match

Messi was included in the world champion' squad despite being sidelined by the muscle problem he sustained a month ago which has kept him out of action for his U.S. side Inter Miami.

Published : Oct 13, 2023 03:54 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Argentina´s Lionel Messi controls the ball during a team training session prior to a qualifying match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 against Paraguay, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
Argentina´s Lionel Messi controls the ball during a team training session prior to a qualifying match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 against Paraguay, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Argentina´s Lionel Messi controls the ball during a team training session prior to a qualifying match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 against Paraguay, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Argentina captain Lionel Messi starts on the bench against Paraguay in his team’s FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match against Paraguay at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires.

Messi was included in the world champion’ squad despite being sidelined by the muscle problem he sustained a month ago which has kept him out of action for his U.S. side Inter Miami.

FOLLOW ARGENTINA VS PARAGUAY MATCH LIVE

Scaloni said the 36-year-old forward had been training well ahead of the match on Thursday.

“For him, one more training session is important and I will talk to him to decide whether he plays or not, but I have to talk to him first and above all I have to be sure that he can start,” Scaloni told reporters.

“We have another game in four days against Peru and it is not so easy to define if he is available, the important thing is that he feels comfortable. What leaves us calm is that if he is not fit, whoever replaces him will do just as well.”

