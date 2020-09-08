ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC signs goalkeeper TP Rehenesh

Building up to the new season, Indian Super League (ISL) side Jamshedpur FC on Tuesday announced the signing of experienced Indian goalkeeper TP Rehenesh.

With Pawan Kumar already in the side, Rehenesh will add another strong option for the first-choice keeper along with the young and promising Niraj Kumar.

The 27-year-old Rehenesh has over eight years of combined experience having kept 35 clean sheets in 128 matches in the ISL and I-League so far.

“I have heard and myself seen a lot of wonderful things about Jamshedpur. I always like to push myself to improve and compete whether in training or games. The ultimate aim is to win,” the former Kerala Blasters goalkeeper said.

Rehenesh began his career with ONGC in the I-League and went on to represent Rangdajied, Shillong Lajong, East Bengal, NorthEast United and Kerala Blasters.

“With Rehenesh in the squad, we are in a strong position in the goalkeeping department and that gives us healthy competition for the first-choice goalkeeper, which I was looking for,” head coach Owen Coyle said.

“His former coaches have always praised him and his performances over the years have been top-notch. Rehenesh comes with high quality, is a top competitor and highly motivated to earn the top spot and perform,” Coyle added.

Rehenesh will be wearing the jersey number 32 for Jamshedpur FC.