Football Football ISL 2021-22: Catatau leaves Mumbai City to return to parent club Madureira Esporte Catatau played 11 matches for the Islanders in the span of which he notched three goals and an assist. Team Sportstar 20 January, 2022 17:51 IST Ygor Catatau celebrates after scoring against Bengaluru FC in match 18 of the ISL. - Focus Sports/ISL Defending Indian Super League champion Mumbai City on Thursday confirmed that forward Ygor Catatau would be returning to his parent club, Madureira Esporte Clube in Brazil.ALSO READ | ISL to soldier on despite COVID concerns Catatau played 11 matches for the Islanders in the span of which he notched three goals and an assist.