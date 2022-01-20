Football

ISL 2021-22: Catatau leaves Mumbai City to return to parent club Madureira Esporte

Catatau played 11 matches for the Islanders in the span of which he notched three goals and an assist.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
20 January, 2022 17:51 IST

Ygor Catatau celebrates after scoring against Bengaluru FC in match 18 of the ISL.   -  Focus Sports/ISL

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
20 January, 2022 17:51 IST

Defending Indian Super League champion Mumbai City on Thursday confirmed that forward Ygor Catatau would be returning to his parent club, Madureira Esporte Clube in Brazil.

ALSO READ |  ISL to soldier on despite COVID concerns

Catatau played 11 matches for the Islanders in the span of which he notched three goals and an assist.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App