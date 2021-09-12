ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC ropes in midfielder Greg Stewart

Ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) season, Jamshedpur FC on Sunday completed the signing of Scotland's Greg Stewart, who was out of contract after a two-year spell with Rangers.

The attacking midfielder made five appearances for Rangers last season as it went unbeaten on its way to win the Scottish top division.

"I am so excited to see what this season has in store for us. It's a new adventure for me and one I am really looking forward to. It's going to be an amazing experience to work under Owen Coyle and give everything on the pitch to get silverware for Jamshedpur. Just can't wait to get started," Stewart said in a statement.

Prior to spending two seasons at Rangers, the 31-year-old played for various clubs across Scotland and England. The midfielder has made a total of 355 club appearances in his career.

Jamshedpur head coach, Owen Coyle, divulged details on how the move came about. He said, "We were looking for a versatile and creative midfielder in the market to complete a menacing group of attacking players for our squad. Greg fits into that criterion perfectly. He comes with an exemplary experience of playing in the biggest leagues across the UK."

"And of course, he had an amazing opportunity to play for one of the Glasgow giants which shows he has a strong and winning mentality. The fans can expect a lot of chances to score goals from Jamshedpur this season," Coyle added.

Jamshedpur said Stewart has been handed squad no. 24 and will be joining his teammates in the coming weeks for pre-season.