ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC signs winger Aridai Cabrera for upcoming season

Indian Super League side Odisha FC completed the signing of Spanish winger Aridai Cabrera for the upcoming edition of the tournament.

The 32-year-old joins the Bhubaneswar-based club with a wealth of experience under his belt, having played for clubs like RCD Mallorca, Girona FC, Betis B, Hospitalet, Sabadell FC, Huracan, Valencia B, Cultural Leonesa and Las Palmas.

ALSO READ | ISL: Odisha FC ropes in Olivera, Balaguer as coaches

He spent his youth career at Universidad LP and also played for the senior team in 2007.

"I am very happy to sign for Odisha FC and I am really excited to play in India. I want to meet my teammates soon and start preparing for the upcoming season. We will definitely make sure that Odisha FC does well in the next ISL," he said after joining the club.