Football Football ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC signs winger Aridai Cabrera for upcoming season The 32-year-old joins the Bhubaneswar-based club with a wealth of experience under his belt, having played for a number teams in Spain. Team Sportstar 16 August, 2021 11:29 IST Cabrera is the most recent inclusion to the side, that is continuing to undergo a reshuffle. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Team Sportstar 16 August, 2021 11:29 IST Indian Super League side Odisha FC completed the signing of Spanish winger Aridai Cabrera for the upcoming edition of the tournament.The 32-year-old joins the Bhubaneswar-based club with a wealth of experience under his belt, having played for clubs like RCD Mallorca, Girona FC, Betis B, Hospitalet, Sabadell FC, Huracan, Valencia B, Cultural Leonesa and Las Palmas.ALSO READ | ISL: Odisha FC ropes in Olivera, Balaguer as coaches He spent his youth career at Universidad LP and also played for the senior team in 2007."I am very happy to sign for Odisha FC and I am really excited to play in India. I want to meet my teammates soon and start preparing for the upcoming season. We will definitely make sure that Odisha FC does well in the next ISL," he said after joining the club.