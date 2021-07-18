ISL 2021-22 to be held in Goa from November 19

The new season of the Indian Super League (ISL) will once again be held in Goa inside a bio-secure bubble from November 19.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the previous season was also held in Goa across three venues -- Fatorda Stadium, GMC Athletic Stadium and Tilak Maidan Stadium.

“We will once again use the same venues as last season,” All India Football Federation (AIFF) general secretary Kushal Das told Sportstar.

There will be no return for the Super Cup, knockout competition between the ISL and I-League clubs, as part of a pre-season tournament for the new season.

“The Super Cup can’t be held before in view of the current situation,” said Das and added that it will be 'very difficult' to schedule a pre-season tournament. The last two editions of the Super Cup were cancelled due to scheduling conflicts and the coronavirus-induced pandemic.

As things stand, India's top-division football tournament is expected to be played behind closed doors.

The previous edition was successfully completed over five months, with Mumbai City FC claiming the ISL League Winners’ Shield and the Championship.