ISL 2022-23: Emami East Bengal fixtures list, schedule, squads, match timings

06 October, 2022 10:59 IST
Emami East Bengal will be looking to bounce back after a disappointing Durand Cup campaign.

Emami East Bengal will open the Indian Super League season when it takes on Kerala Blasters FC at the latter’s home ground in Kochi on October 7.

The Kolkata side will play its first home game on October 12, against FC Goa.

The Stephen Constantine-managed side had a disappointing Durand Cup campaign, where it was knocked out in the group stage.

Goalkeepers - Kamaljit Singh (30), Pawan Kumar (13), Suvam Sen (25)
Defenders - Ananta Tamang (30), Ankit Mukherjee (19), Charis Kyriakou (40), Daniel Gomes (2), Ivan Gonzalez (4), Jerry Lalrinzuala (17), Joyner Lourenco (12), Lalchungnunga (5), Mohamad Rakip (2), Raju Gaikwad (47), Saikhom Singh (45), Sarthak Golui, (16), Pritam Singh (33)
Midfielders - Alex Lima (14), Amarjit Kiyam (8), Bikash Jairu (23), Jordan O’Doherty (7), Loken Meitei (33), Mobashir Rahman (15), Songpu Singsit (16), Souvik Chakrabarti (23), Jackichand Singh (10), Wahengbam Luwang (12)
Forwards - Aniket Jadhav (9), Cleiton Silva (10), Eliandro (9), Himanshu Jangra (32), Naorem Singh (29), Siddhant Shirodkar (43), Suhair Vadakkepeedika (11), Sumeet Passi (12), Thongkhosiem Haokip (26)
Head Coach - Stephen Constantine 

