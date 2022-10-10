The floodlight failure happened in the 52nd minute of the ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC.

The play was halted in the Indian Super League (ISL) match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC after one of the floodlights stopped working at the Salt Lake Stadium on Monday.

The floodlight failure happened in the 52nd minute with Mohun Bagan in a 1-0 lead thanks to a goal from Manvir Singh. The play resumed after a break of 10 minutes as the lights were back working again.

The ISL returned to Kolkata after a gap of 946 days and for the first time since the merger between ATK and Mohun Bagan.