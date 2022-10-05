ISL 2022-23: NorthEast United FC fixtures list, schedule, squads, match timings

NorthEast United will begin its ISL campaign away to Bengaluru FC on October 8 at Shree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.
The Highlanders, who finished tenth in the league last season, will play its first home game at Guwahati on October 13 against Hyderabad FC.
NorthEast United FC Squad
Goalkeepers - Arindam Bhattacharja (29), Mirshad Michu (32), Nikhil Deka (44)
Defenders - Gaurav Bora (13), Gurjinder Kumar (5), Jestin George (23), Mashoor Shereef (66), Michael Jakobsen (22), Mohamed Irshad (16), Nabin Rabha (25), Tondonba Singh (3)< Provat Lakra (4)
Midfielders - Alfred Lalroutsang (12), Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha (13), Gani Nigam (22), Imran Khan (8), Joe Zoherliana (24), Jon Gaztanaga (7), Pragyan Medhi (12), Pragyan Gogoi (43), Sehnaj Singh (29)
Forwards - Dipu Mirdha (9), Emil Benny (15), Jithin M.S (18), Laldanmawia Ralte (17), Manvir Singh (21), Matt Derbyshire (27), Parthib Gogoi (45), Rochharzela (7)
Head Coach - Marco Balbul