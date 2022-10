ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC fixtures list, schedule, squads, match timings

Odisha FC will open its 2022-23 Indian Super League season against Jamshedpur FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur on October 11.

Josep Gombau-managed side will play its first home game on October 23 against Kerala Blasters.

The Kalinga Warriors, who finished seventh in the league last season, lost in the quarterfinal of the Durand Cup 2022 to eventual champion Bengaluru FC.