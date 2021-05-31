ISL: Amrinder Singh leaves Mumbai City after five seasons

Mumbai City FC announced the departure of goalkeeper and captain Amrinder Singh on Monday. The 27-year old will bid farewell to the Islanders after spending five seasons at the end of his contract with the club.

Amrinder led Mumbai City to the ISL title and the League Winners trophy last season.

“I came to this club five years ago as a boy and now I leave as a man. I have learnt so much about football and about life in my time at Mumbai City FC. I have had the privilege of working with some of the best players, the best coaches, and staff here in Mumbai," said Amrinder.



“Moreover, I will cherish every minute I've spent playing in front of our fans. They are the backbone of this club and I can never forget all the love and support they've given me and my teammates in good times and especially, the not-so-good times.”



Amrinder, who joined the club on September 2016 initially on loan from Bengaluru FC, made his debut for the Islanders in a 0-0 draw against FC Goa later in the year in November. Despite joining midway through the 2016 ISL campaign, Amrinder notched up five clean sheets in six appearances, leading Mumbai City to its first-ever ISL semifinal appearance, and won the Golden Glove award in his debut season with the Islanders.

He then signed a permanent deal with the club in March 2018 and was named as one of the club’s captains by Jorge Costa in the 2018-19 campaign.



On January 4, 2020, Amrinder created history by becoming the highest capped player in the history of Mumbai City when he led the Islanders out against ATK at the Mumbai Football Arena, passing the record set earlier by Lucian Goian.

Amrinder added, "This club is my family and it's always tough to say goodbye to family. But I am proud that I can leave this family as a champion, winning our first ever trophies, and I will always hold Mumbai City close to my heart."

With 84 appearances for Mumbai City FC, his last one coming in the iconic 2020-21 ISL Final at the Fatorda, Amrinder leaves the Islanders as the Islanders’ highest appearance maker and an icon in the history of the Club.