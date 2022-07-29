Hyderabad FC signs versatile Spanish midfielder Borja Herrera

In its bid to build on a memorable Indian Super League campaign, defending champion Hyderabad FC has completed the signing of versatile Spanish midfielder Borja Herrera.

The 29-year-old has joined the club on a one-year deal and is looking forward to a new challenge in India.

“This is a very good opportunity for me. Hyderabad FC is a great project with great fans and is the reigning champion. I cannot wait to take on this new challenge,” says Borja Herrera after penning his new deal.

Born and brought up in Las Palmas, Borja started his career in the Canary Islands. He was part of the Anexo Del Estadio Gran Canaria squad when Manolo Marquez was at the helm. The duo will now be reunited in Yellow and Black.

Landing in India with loads of experience under his belt, Borja is a versatile player who can play a variety of roles all across the field. He has played across Spain's domestic leagues and spent a season in Israel with Maccabi Netanya.

Coach Manolo believes that Borja will be an excellent addition to his squad.

“Borja is a complete and technically gifted player. From centre-back to center-midfield, from a box-to-box role to playing as a winger, he can play everywhere. He is an effective option in the squad,” says Manolo.

“He was with me during my time with Las Palmas B and he also played in the La Liga with the first team. He has loads of experience in the Spanish second division and in other countries as well and is a good fit for our squad,” he adds.