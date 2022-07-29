Football

Hyderabad FC signs versatile Spanish midfielder Borja Herrera

Borja Herrera was part of the Anexo Del Estadio Gran Canaria squad when Manolo Marquez was at the helm. The duo will now be reunited at Hyderabad FC.

Team Sportstar
Hyderabad 29 July, 2022 16:34 IST
Hyderabad 29 July, 2022 16:34 IST
Borja Herrera is a versatile footballer who played across Spain’s domestic leagues.

Borja Herrera is a versatile footballer who played across Spain’s domestic leagues. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement 

Borja Herrera was part of the Anexo Del Estadio Gran Canaria squad when Manolo Marquez was at the helm. The duo will now be reunited at Hyderabad FC.

In its bid to build on a memorable Indian Super League campaign, defending champion Hyderabad FC has completed the signing of versatile Spanish midfielder Borja Herrera.

The 29-year-old has joined the club on a one-year deal and is looking forward to a new challenge in India.

“This is a very good opportunity for me. Hyderabad FC is a great project with great fans and is the reigning champion. I cannot wait to take on this new challenge,” says Borja Herrera after penning his new deal.

Born and brought up in Las Palmas, Borja started his career in the Canary Islands. He was part of the Anexo Del Estadio Gran Canaria squad when Manolo Marquez was at the helm. The duo will now be reunited in Yellow and Black.

Landing in India with loads of experience under his belt, Borja is a versatile player who can play a variety of roles all across the field. He has played across Spain's domestic leagues and spent a season in Israel with Maccabi Netanya.

Coach Manolo believes that Borja will be an excellent addition to his squad.

“Borja is a complete and technically gifted player. From centre-back to center-midfield, from a box-to-box role to playing as a winger, he can play everywhere. He is an effective option in the squad,” says Manolo.

“He was with me during my time with Las Palmas B and he also played in the La Liga with the first team. He has loads of experience in the Spanish second division and in other countries as well and is a good fit for our squad,” he adds.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

What Lewandowski has achieved at Bayern ‘is more than extraordinary’, says Oliver Kahn

EXPLAINER: What is the semi-automated offside technology being introduced at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Haaland: I have fun, I score goals, I win games, it’s easy

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us