ISL: Saviour Gama signs FC Goa extension until 2024

Saviour Gama has signed a new three-year contract at FC Goa, the Indian Super League club announced on Tuesday. After impressing in his first season as first-choice left-back, the youngster has now committed his future to the Club by signing a deal until 2024.

Gama swiftly became one of Juan Ferrando’s most trusted personnel on the pitch, starting all but one game this season in the ISL. His consistent performances on the left side of the backline helped Goa secure its fourth consecutive playoff appearance whilst propelling the club to a 15-game unbeaten run to end the season.

Known for his ability to help the team moving forward, the 24-year-old was able to showcase what he is capable of – finishing the season with a goal and 3 assists to his name.

After joining the club in 2017, the youngster has come up through the ranks through the Developmental Team.

In the 2018/19 season, he appeared in the ISL Final before helping the club to its first piece of silverware with the 2019 Super Cup. A month later, he helped the Developmental team secure its first Goa Professional League title in only its second season in the competition.