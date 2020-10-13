ISL: Defender Scott Neville joins East Bengal on loan

Shree Cement East Bengal Foundation (SCEBF) announced the signing of A-League defender Scott Neville on a season-long loan from Brisbane Roar ahead of the 2020-21 Hero Indian Super League season.

“We are glad to announce that the club has agreed on a season-long loan move for experienced A-League Defender Scott Neville. Scott brings a lot of experience to us having played 12 consecutive seasons in the A-League with 200+ matches and also featured for the Australia U-23 team,” Prashant Bangur, Joint Managing Director, Shree Cement, said.

Neville featured in almost every match for Brisbane Roar in the 2019-20 season missing out on only two matches. The 31-year old helped his side to a fourth-place finish in the A-League and the team was in the A-League Final Series as well as (Playoffs).

Neville made 25 appearances in his maiden A-League season in Brisbane, bringing his tally to 223 matches spanning more than a decade.

“India presents a new challenge and I cannot wait to don the red and gold colours and take the field. There will always be massive expectations from us and I am aware of that. I can assure the fans that we will leave no stone unturned in our bid to strive for excellence. I would like to thank the Brisbane Roar Football Club also for making this move possible,” Neville said.