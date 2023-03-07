Super Cup 2023 schedule, groups announced: Kerala Blasters, Bengaluru FC slotted in Group A

The schedule and groups for the Super Cup, set to happen in Kerala in April, were announced by the AIFF in Delhi on Tuesday.

The tournament will see participation from 11 teams from the Indian Super League and ten teams from the I-League. The eleven teams of the ISL and the winners of the I-League get a direct entry into the group stage of the competition.

Seven teams from the I-League (those ranked from second to eighth) will have a set of playoff qualifiers to get into the group stage of the tournament. Furthermore, the teams ranked ninth and the tenth will play in a qualifying playoff and the winners will get a place in the qualifiers.

An added incentive to the tournament will be that its winner will fight it out in a play-off against last season’s I-League champions Gokulam Kerala FC, to determine who will get an entry into the AFC Cup South Zone group.

“A vibrant cup competition is one of the missing parts of the Indian football landscape. With the Hero Super Cup, we are trying to bridge that gap and this season’s Super Cup gains all the more important as the winners will have the chance to compete in the AFC Cup next season,” said AIFF Secretary General Shaji Prabhakaran.

Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC, who were involved in a controversial playoff recently, have been slotted in Group A, alongside newly-crowned I-League champion RoundGlass Punjab.

Defending champion Hyderabad FC headlines Group B, while ATK Mohunn Bagan is the top seed in the Group C.

Recently-anointed ISL Shield winner Mumbai City heads Group D.