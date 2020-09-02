ISL: Odisha FC signs Brazilian forward Marcelinho

Odisha FC has announced the signing of experienced Brazilian footballer Marcelinho ahead of the seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL).

The 33-year-old forward signed a one-year contract with the Bhubaneswar-based side on Wednesday. With an ability to play as a striker or on the wings or as an attacking midfielder, Marcelinho has featured in various leagues around the world.

He was the Golden Boot winner in the 2016 ISL season with Delhi Dynamos after scoring 10 goals in 15 appearances and also guided the team into the playoffs.

Marcelinho then played for FC Pune City, which later turned into Hyderabad FC, for three consecutive seasons and has a cumulative figure of 31 goals and 18 assists in 63 ISL matches so far.

After starting his professional career with Atletico Madrid B, the Rio de Janeiro-born playmaker has played club football for various other teams in the UAE, Greece, Spain, Italy and his home country Brazil.

"With good experience of Indian football and a record that is admired by many, Marcelinho represents a good signing on all fronts," head coach Stuart Baxter said.

A delighted Marcelinho added: "I am very motivated for the challenge. I really want to do well with my new team and new coach. I hope that we have an amazing season ahead and I can't wait for this."